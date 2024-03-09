Top Man Utd target pictured having fiery row with supporters in major boost to Ratcliffe’s £50m plan

Manchester United are big admirers of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and may have just been handed a big boost in their efforts to sign him.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a top-quality young centre-back one of his priorities for the summer transfer window and has several Ligue 1 stars on his shortlist.

Lille star Leny Yoro is another key target for the Red Devils, for example, but Liverpool are also admirers of his and could beat them to his signature.

Man Utd have been tracking Todibo for some time though and he is also considered to be a top player. The 24-year-old has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances this term, helping Nice to 11 clean sheets.

Todibo is only expected to improve as he gains experience and his potential has caught the attention of several top sides, with Chelsea and other Premier League sides also keen.

Reports suggest that Nice will demand a fee in the region of £50m for Todibo this summer and it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will be willing to go that high.

Jean-Clair Todibo clashes with Nice supporters

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd could find it easier to sign Todibo after what happened on Friday night.

The report notes that the France international clashed with his own supporters after Nice suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Montpellier.

Todibo got his team off to a terrible start after scoring an own goal in the 10th minute, before proceeding to become embroiled in a feisty exchange with fans after the full-time whistle.

🥶 Ça chauffe à Nice entre joueurs et supporters après la défaite ! 😳 @jctodibo était très remonté ! #OGCNMHSC pic.twitter.com/YhC7VAmzrr — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) March 8, 2024

The Daily Mail say that Man Utd could now find it easier to sign top target Todibo as a result of the altercation – especially as Ratcliffe owns Nice.

Todibo is under contract with Nice until 2027 but Ratcliffe’s ownership of the club should give them a big advantage in negotiations with them.

While Todibo may have had a poor game against Montpellier, that does not void the fact that he has been one of the most impressive defenders in Ligue 1 this season.

He could provide competition for the likes of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez for Man Utd next season.

Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are also heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford, so Todibo could be brought in to replace one of the duo.

