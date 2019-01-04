Top Man Utd target reveals how close he came to summer switch

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has admitted that he was close to joining Manchester United last summer.

The Croatian star has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the last three transfer windows and it would appear that a move was close to happening in 2018.

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table and I was close to leaving Inter,” Perisic admitted.

“But I decided to stay and, as I said, [Luciano] Spalletti’s perseverance to keep me played a big role.

“In football, small details in these situations are key.

“Admiration from a coach like Mourinho is definitely something that flattered me.

“It’s confirmation of hard work and good performances.

“When you’re praised by a guy like Mourinho – the manager of a huge club like Manchester United – it’s difficult not to think about such an offer.

“I’m glad he has a high opinion of me and these things motivate me to work hard and train hard, to achieve the best performances.”

