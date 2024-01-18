Top Man Utd, West Ham striker target Serhou Guirassy makes huge decision after January escape clause expires

Serhou Guirassy is staying at Stuttgart - for now

Manchester United and West Ham attacking target Serhou Guirassy has come to a decision over his immediate future, amid rumours of a January transfer window exit.

The 27-year-old striker has been in sensational form for his club Stuttgart this season, scoring 17 goals in 14 league outings as he battles Harry Kane in the race to be the Bundesliga’s top scorer.

Guirassy is currently away with Guinea at the African Cup of Nations but was not involved in their opening clash with Cameroon, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

But his form this season has seen numerous clubs linked with a January move, most recently United and the Hammers, although Newcastle, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have also been monitoring the player.

Guirassy was reportedly available for £15.2m due to a release clause in his contract, but it’s since been revealed that has now expired – making a January exit much more unlikely.

And with the expiration of that exit clause, the forward has told the Stuttgart board that he is happy to stay at the club in a move that will disappoint United and West Ham.

That’s according to Florian Plettenberg, who says Stuttgart have received enquiries from English clubs ‘in the last few days’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “News Serhou Guirassy: He wants to stay in winter! Stuttgart bosses informed about the decision of the 27 y/o top striker!

“If nothing extraordinary happens with other clubs until Deadline Day (injuries etc. and unexpected crazy offers etc.) then this decision is final

“His release clause for the winter has already expired. More teams from England have inquired about him in the last few days.”

Romano claims Guirassy still one to watch

Earlier this week, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said Guirassy will be a player to watch ‘in the final weeks’ of the transfer window, when the majority of the action normally happens.

“Stuttgart are insisting to keep the player for six months more, also AFCON doesn’t help in terms of dealing with his future this January, so that’s why it has gone quiet but interest remains,’ Romano wrote for CaughtOffside.

“Guirassy will be one to watch in the final weeks, West Ham like him, but again, for them it’s key to sell players in order to think about important signings… so it’s still early.”

A new striker is a top priority for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is keen to take some pressure off Rasmus Hojlund.

Last week, the Dutchman admitted, when asked about the January window. “We consider everything.

“So what is in the best interests of the players and also the best interests for us, the team, for Manchester United. So we’ll see how we progress during the window.”

Well it appears that ‘progress’ is now highly unlikely to include a move for Guirassy as the Guinea star stays put in Stuttgart.

