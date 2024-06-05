Top Newcastle star reacts to Arsenal speculation as Arteta intensifies move for attacking ‘diamond’

Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak has spoken about his future amid interest from Arsenal, while the Gunners are stepping up their bid to sign a forward before Manchester United and Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta can currently utilise Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah at centre-forward. Amid concerns over Jesus and Nketiah, Havertz was selected up front for a significant portion of the 2023-24 season.

Havertz went on to justify his £65million price tag by putting in some excellent performances and finishing the campaign with 14 goals and seven assists from 51 games.

But Havertz is not a long-term solution as Arsenal need to sign a prolific striker who can compete with Erling Haaland and help Arteta’s men get the better of Manchester City in future Premier League title races.

Arsenal are huge admirers of Isak following a brilliant season in which the Swede has managed a hugely impressive 25 goals in 40 appearances.

Arsenal have been tipped to capitalise on Newcastle’s tricky financial situation by raiding the Magpies for Isak this summer.

Newcastle, though, are more likely to sell some of their other big names, including fellow Arsenal and City target Bruno Guimaraes.

Isak, meanwhile, appears happy to remain at St James’ Park. In an interview with reporters in his home country, the 24-year-old said: “I’m enjoying myself very, very well in Newcastle. I had my best season now in my career. That should not be underestimated. I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city.

Arsenal transfers: Alexander Isak breaks silence

“I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that. I enjoy myself fantastically well and am very happy with my existence.”

When asked about Newcastle potentially having to sell him to Arsenal to comply with financial rules, Isak added: “It is not something I am speculating on.

“Within the team or the club there has been no talk or drama around it. I have not received the information from the club that they would have to sell me.”

Arsenal appear to have moved on from Isak and are now pursuing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko instead.

The Bundesliga hitman is also on the radar of Manchester United, while Chelsea would love to add him to their ranks, too.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Sesko. The Slovenia international has been impressed by how Arteta has managed to improve the Gunners, while Arsenal are also ready to pay him a big salary.

Gunners beating Chelsea in Benjamin Sesko hunt

Chelsea are trying to match every move Arsenal make as they look to improve their own forward ranks, but Sesko would rather join Arsenal if given the choice.

Arsenal can offer Sesko Champions League football and an immediate shot at winning trophies, something Chelsea cannot match just yet.

The 21-year-old has been offered an incredible £500,000 a week to head to Saudi Arabia this summer. But he has rejected that eye-watering proposal to continue playing at the highest level in Europe, and more specifically in the Premier League.

While Sesko is not the finished article, he has the potential to become an elite goalscorer under Arteta’s guidance. Breaking the Lines describe him as an attacking ‘diamond’ who is a physical presence and is also keen to get in behind opposition defenders.

Chelsea and Man Utd may be interested in Sesko, but as things stand it looks like he will be heading to the Emirates.

In order to help fund a move for £55m-rated Sesko, Arsenal could sell fellow striker Nketiah. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Englishman is increasingly likely to leave Arsenal amid interest from Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Everton.

Out of those interested clubs, Fulham will soon start the bidding by launching an official offer.

