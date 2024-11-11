Archie Brown is a long-term target for West Ham and a number of other top Prem clubs

Gent left-back Archie Brown is on the radar of West Ham, Tottenham, Chelsea, Brentford and Leeds ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Premier League sides are finalising their list of targets for the January transfer window and have now set their sights on players they want to bring in to strengthen their squads.

One man is getting a lot of attention and has come to prominence this season among EPL recruiters.

Full-back Archie Brown has been superb for his side Gent this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed by those in the English game.

The Derby County academy product has been one of the top performers in Belgium and there is serious interest from clubs regarding a January bid.

The Englishman has attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Brentford and sources say there are other top EPL sides tracking him.

West Ham are understood to have a longer-term interest in him and sources say they could be one of the main suitors for his signature.

Leeds United have held previous interest in the talent but they would need to be back in the Premier League to be in the frontrunners to bring in the defender.

Chelsea have also previously watched Brown and are said to be keeping tabs on him from a distance.

West Ham very keen on left-backs

Gent signed Brown from Lausanne-Sport in the summer of 2023 after an impressive stint in the Swiss league. He has gone on to become a key player for them and is the top performer in his position in the league.

He has a long-term contract with the Belgian giants and is tied down until the summer of 2027.

West Ham are keen to add to the left-back position as they currently have Emerson Palmieri as the number one choice and beyond that in the senior squad only Aaron Cresswell, who is now 34 years old and his contract is up at the end of the current campaign.

He is expected to leave the club and they are seeking replacements. Brown is one of the key targets but he has a strong level of interest and the Hammers may need to move fast to make the move a reality.

Hammers round-up: Big assets could leave

Arsenal sporting director Edu will leave the club soon, and reports suggest West Ham’s Tim Steidten is being courted as his replacement.

Julen Lopetegui could potentially be given his marching orders as manager soon, and it’s believed Portuguese boss Sergio Conceicao is being drawn up to take his place.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has learned that Newcastle hold an interest in Hammers winger Jarrod Bowen, and could pull the trigger on a move soon.

But the pieces of West Ham’s poor season so far could be hard to pick up, as Richard Keys has told them things will get worse before they get better.