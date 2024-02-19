Top Ratcliffe target for new Man Utd era asks to leave Newcastle, with astonishing potential fee revealed

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has told his current club that Manchester United want him – and that he wants to join them.

In turn, Newcastle have put Ashworth on gardening leave ahead of Manchester United making a formal approach, potentially this week, for the man in demand by new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe to become the new figurehead of the Red Devils’ transfer team.

Ashworth has impressed in the transfer market with Brighton and Newcastle, and is now flagged up as the ideal candidate to help rebuild Manchester United.

Various sources such as the Athletic, the Daily Telegraph and Sky Sports have revealed that Ashworth has asked Newcastle to allow him to go, which has prompted them to place him on gardening leave.

However, Ashworth still technically has a contract until 2026 with Newcastle, who would therefore be owed compensation if Manchester United appoint him.

And according to the Athletic, that fee could be as much as £20million.

Manchester United believe that would be excessive, so may have to wait to get their man. But in an ideal world, they want him on board to start preparing for the summer transfer window and beyond.

Indeed, the 52-year-old is seen as an influential long-term figure for Manchester United, who need to establish some authority again in the transfer market.

Ashworth’s track record is strong thanks to some of the players he signed for shrewd prices while at Brighton and Newcastle.

Before that, he worked as the FA’s director of elite development, after originally working in director roles with Cambridge United and West Bromwich Albion.

It was with Brighton that Ashworth really made his mark, during a timeframe in which they signed players like Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma.

Since joining Newcastle in 2022, Ashworth has welcomed players such as Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

His appointment at Newcastle was a key piece of business as they put the foundations in place under a new regime led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Similarly, after Ratcliffe agreed to purchase a 25% stake in Manchester United, Ashworth’s next step could also be to a big club looking to create an ideal new structure.

Newcastle not planning to make Ashworth exit easy

The interest between him and Manchester United is mutual, but Newcastle are not happy about it and will not give Ashworth away on a plate.

Head coach Eddie Howe said on Friday: “Obviously it’s been in the news a lot and usually with these things that means something’s going to happen. But as we speak now we’ve had no contact from anyone.

“It’s quite an unusual situation. Usually there’s transfer speculation on players. This is very different. Of course whatever happens we want a quick resolution.

“I think it’s a difficult one because when you’re in that role I think you need longevity to actually see the fruits of your labour. It’s a long-term position.

“I think the people that have done it best in the Premier League have had a period of real stability.

“Change takes a long time in any football club to get those processes exactly how you want them to be. Dan’s had a relatively short time here, but let’s see what happens, as I sit here now nothing’s happened.”

