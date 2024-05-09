Top Man Utd star told he made ‘big mistake’ leaving boyhood club for ‘terrible’ Old Trafford move

Mason Mount has had a woeful first season at Old Trafford

A top Manchester United star has been told that he must be regretting his ‘terrible move’ to Old Trafford last summer after a woeful first season at the club.

United currently sit eighth in the Premier League with three games to go and will next be action on Sunday when they host leaders Arsenal coming off the back of a 4-0 mauling at Crystal Palace that has heaped more pressure on Erik ten Hag.

They do still have an FA Cup final date with Manchester City to look forward to but failing that it’s been a disastrous campaign for the Red Devils, while one player in particular has featured nowhere near as much as he would have liked.

Mason Mount swapped boyhood club Chelsea for a move to Manchester last summer when he joined United in a somewhat surprising £60million switch.

The England attacking midfielder had enjoyed four productive seasons at Stamford Bridge, scoring 33 goals in close to 200 appearances for the Blues and helping them win the Champions League in 2021.

But the 25-year-old has endured a torrid first season at United, with injury issues and a dip in form restricting him to just five Premier League starts in total.

Mount did get a rare start with the first XI on Monday night but was virtually anonymous as Ten Hag’s men were ripped apart by a rampant Eagles side that included a brace from United summer target Michael Olise.

And former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley insists Mount must be questioning why he left Chelsea and says his big-money move to Old Trafford has worked out ‘terribly’.

“Mason Mount, obviously he’s had an injury-ravaged season, but even when he’s been fit he looks like a guy who’s thinking, ‘oh my god, I’ve just made a big mistake’,” he told ESPN.

“Not that Chelsea are great, they’re not, of course they’re not. But as a player you make a decision and he thought he was going to a club that were on the front foot.

“Whilst he’s been poor himself and he’s been out for a while, he’s got to be thinking to himself, ‘I’ve made a terrible move here’.”

Mount comes under fire

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand was also unimpressed with Mount’s efforts in the Palace debacle, questioning whether he was ‘even on the pitch’.

Discussing Mount’s performance, Stephen Howson – who co-hosts Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five podcast – said: “I was texting with Rio through the game actually and Rio was like, ‘Is he even on the pitch?’

“I actually thought, for the first ten minutes, I’m sitting there going, ‘Mount’s having a good game’, and then after that first ten minutes I don’t remember seeing him.”

In truth, Mount’s decision to move away from Chelsea and join United would arguably have been a bad one either way in terms of the campaigns the clubs have had.

The two Premier League giants both have 54 points on the board with three games to play, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men are finishing the season in an upwards trajectory in comparison to United’s current woes.

The England midfielder will be hoping for another start in Sunday’s clash with the Gunners and will likely get the nod given United’s major injury issues.