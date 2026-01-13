Top reporter drops Klopp to Real Madrid bombshell, with truth behind Liverpool icon’s denials laid bare

A stunning new update has been dropped on Jurgen Klopp taking charge at Real Madrid

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s public claims to the contrary, a top German source has provided a stunning new update on the Liverpool icon taking charge as Real Madrid’s next permanent manager.

Real Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso on Monday, with the Spaniard lasting just half a season at the Bernabeu despite his past ties to the club and his reputation as one of world football’s leading young managers.

Player power and Florentino Perez’s unhappiness with Alonso’s management style and training methods have been cited as early reasons behind the departure. Another loss to Barcelona in a cup final – the third time that’s happened in the last two seasons – didn’t help either.

Alvaro Arbeloa has taken charge in an interim capacity and is expected to see out the season, at which point Real Madrid will then hire their next permanent manager.

Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp have been touted as early frontrunners to take the reins. However, Zidane has a verbal agreement in place to succeed Didier Deschamps as manager of the French national side after the 2026 World Cup.

There are similar doubts over the viability of appointing Klopp too, with the German happy in his role as Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

Furthermore, Klopp publicly spoke about the situation at Real Madrid in the aftermath of Alonso’s exit and his comments strongly suggested he has no intention of moving to Madrid.

Klopp’s full comments can be found here, but perhaps the most telling section came when the 58-year-old declared: “This has absolutely nothing to do with me, and [the idea of taking over at Real Madrid] didn’t trigger anything for me either.”

But according to a shock new update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Klopp’s comments are merely a smokescreen and he would love to manage Real Madrid.

Taking to X, Plettenberg declared: “Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again.

“Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him.”

Crucially, Plettenberg ended his tweet by stating: “If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.”

Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid?

Whether Plettenberg is on the money or whether Klopp was speaking the truth in his comments remains to be seen.

In any case, what is clear is senior Real Madrid officials do have a huge appreciation of Klopp and a move for the German will be sounded out behind the scenes.

In the event Klopp decides to remain out of management, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed of two candidates – both of whom are in the Premier League – who Real Madrid also admire.

Both are Spanish – Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. Former Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, is also appreciated in Madrid, according to reports on the continent.

If Real Madrid enjoy a successful second half of the season under Arbeloa, it’s not out of the question he is given the role on a full-time basis.

But for that to happen, Real Madrid would likely have to win LaLiga or the Champions League, and even then, there’s no guarantee.

