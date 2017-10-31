Top Roma talent lifts lid on Chelsea’s failed attempts to sign him

Radja Nainggolan insists he had no hesitation in rejecting Chelsea’s advances and staying with Roma.

The Belgium midfielder was in impressive form as the Giallorossi drew 3-3 at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago and will hope to have a similar impact again as they welcome Antonio Conte’s side to the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday evening.

The player has been targeted by Conte during both summer transfer windows since he took charge at Stamford Bridge, but Nainggolan insists his mind was clear on where his future lie.

“Well I made my choice,” the 29-year-old Belgian said. “I never hesitated or thought for a minute [about leaving], so it doesn’t matter if it’s Chelsea or anyone else.

“It’s always nice to play against a top team, and like all professionals I know how to prepare for them.

“I’m ready to give my best and hope to play well.”

Nainggolan hopes Roma can claim victory on Tuesday night to further their chances of progressing from a tough Champions League group that also contains Atletico Madrid.

“We know what we are capable of and our worth,” he added. “We played a great game in London, we could have won it, but we need to be aware of Chelsea too.

“We will be playing in front of our own fans, a big crowd, and we have everything it takes to win the game.”

Roma need to do better if they are to improve upon their Champions League run of two wins in 18 games.

Nainggolan admitted: “If we win, we take a big step towards qualifying, but we’re studying each game as it comes.

“If you keep having marginal wins, sooner or later you might concede a goal.

“What is important is that we know what we are working towards. We are doing well defensively, we can still improve going forward but for now we are enjoying the moment and want to keep it going.”