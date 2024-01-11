Top source ignites Man City, Arsenal battle by confirming ideal Guardiola signing; two elite stars to be snubbed

Manchester City and Arsenal look set to go to war over the capture of a classy Premier League star after David Ornstein confirmed Pep Guardiola’s interest, while the Citizens are also being tipped to reject two top-class forwards.

Man City had a very busy summer transfer window, as they spent big money to sign Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic. Gvardiol has replaced Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte, while Kovacic and Nunes have helped to lessen the blow of Ilkay Gundogan’s summer switch to Barcelona.

Those transfers mean it is unlikely City will make any significant signings in the winter window, unless an excellent opportunity for a deal presents itself. Instead, Guardiola’s side will focus on outgoings, such as that of frustrated midfielder Kalvin Phillips. With Juventus recently dropping out of the race, Newcastle United are now the frontrunners to land the Englishman.

City must also fend off Real Madrid when it comes to Erling Haaland, as there has been fresh speculation about the goal-hungry striker heading to Spain and reuniting with Jude Bellingham.

With it being a quiet January window, City supporters will be hoping their team can make more huge signings at the end of the campaign.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has revealed that right wing will be the priority position for City chiefs to improve over the summer. And while City have been linked with elite Bundesliga duo Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, they are far more likely to bid for top Arsenal target Pedro Neto.

“It’s fair to expect a busy summer at City, especially given there are no senior arrivals anticipated this month,” Ornstein said. “A lot will depend on how Kevin De Bruyne returns from his injury lay-off and what he and the club decide to do on his contract, which expires in 2025.

“He is critical to their system and, regardless of the injury and contract, he is 32, so both parties will need to start thinking seriously about the future. Aside from that, I’m constantly hearing another winger is on the agenda. With Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku their options on the left and Phil Foden tipped to play a more central role going forward — plus the constant uncertainty about Bernardo Silva — that right side appears to be the area of focus.

Wolves man ‘will be on Man City radar’

“Players such as Pedro Neto will be on City’s radar. The likes of Wirtz and Musiala are more central and all the top clubs are likely to be looking at them.

“It sounds as though Wirtz could well go (it will take big money) and he is definitely one of a number of names City have been looking at for a while now, but Bayern will hope and expect to keep Musiala for many years to come.”

City moving for Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Neto will see them go into battle with Arsenal. The Gunners are huge fans of the Portuguese and believe he could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle for them lifting the Premier League trophy again.

Arsenal do not have the money needed to sign Neto this month and will therefore have to wait until the summer, which is when City are planning to pounce. In December, it was claimed that the wide man is ‘keen’ to join Arsenal, but whether that stance would change if City began negotiations remains to be seen.

