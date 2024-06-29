Fabrizio Romano has revealed what can reignite the transfer of Anthony Gordon to Liverpool after a cash-plus-player proposal was rejected, though a different Newcastle deal is reportedly far likelier.

Newcastle are racing to raise funds through a player sale before June 30 to ensure they don’t fall foul of PSR rules. News emerged earlier on Saturday of the Magpies offering the speedy winger to Liverpool.

Newcastle hoped to seal a cash-plus-player agreement that would also see centre-back Jarell Quansah move the other way.

However, Liverpool and new boss Arne Slot have zero intention of offloading Quansah who ousted Ibrahima Konate as a regular starter at the heart of defence towards the end of last season.

A Gordon transfer in that guise is therefore off the table, though that’s not to say a deal cannot be made in another form.

Firstly, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to his YouTube channel to relay the latest on the situation.

Romano revealed Gordon is open to joining Liverpool and has effectively greenlit his own move to Anfield.

Liverpool seemingly won’t struggle to agree personal terms with the winger, though forging a deal with Newcastle is another matter entirely.

Anthony Gordon gives Liverpool encouragement

“Let me tell you that the interest of Liverpool in Anthony Gordon is absolutely genuine,” said Romano.

“We had rumours on several clubs for Gordon, I’m told that Paris Saint Germain were offered the possibility to go for him but at the moment they have different targets in that position.

“Liverpool really considered that possibility,” Romano continued. “They had discussions with Newcastle about Anthony Gordon.

“At the moment there is still no agreement on the value of the player, on how much Newcastle would require but for sure the interest is genuine and what I’m hearing is that the player would be open to a move to Liverpool. So, it really depends on the clubs.”

A subsequent update on X revealed one way in which Gordon could secure a move to Liverpool is if Newcastle lower their asking price.

How big of a reduction would be required to prompt Liverpool to act isn’t yet clear. As Romano mentioned, it’s also not yet clear at what price point Newcastle value Gordon, though it stands to reason they have let Liverpool know in their discussions.

READ MORE: Six Liverpool issues Arne Slot needs to fix next season to turn Reds into title challengers

Newcastle would prefer different winger sale anyway

If the Gordon route hits a dead end, the sale of fellow winger Yankuba Minteh could solve Newcastle’s financial concerns.

“Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon, talks took place with Newcastle in the last 48 hours but NO agreement on the fee/value,” wrote Romano.

“The only way to re-activate the option is if Newcastle drop price… or no chance.

“Newcastle prefer to sell other players like Minteh rather than Gordon.”

The Sun recently reported Newcastle had struck an agreement to sell Minteh to Lyon for £40m.

However, the 19-year-old winger refused to join the French side, thus resigning the move to the scrapheap.

Ironically enough, Liverpool are another club who have cast their eye over Minteh, though whether they act on their interest remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool block transfer of star who doesn’t want to play for Arne Slot for two reasons