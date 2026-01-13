Top source teases Real Madrid over ‘serious’ Jurgen Klopp move as three-way battle rages for South American sensation

Real Madrid have been given a huge lift in their bid to appoint Jurgen Klopp as the club’s next permanent manager in the summer, while the Spanish giants are also in a three-way battle to sign an elite teenage talent.

The Bernabeu outfit are on the hunt for a new manager this summer, with Alvaro Arbeloa placed in caretaker charge after Xabi Alonso was shown the door after the Spanish Cup defeat to Barcelona.

And, while the main focus at Real Madrid is currently around who could be the next permanent coach, the January window remains open – and the LaLiga side remain in the hunt for top talent.

Real Madrid given Klopp hope

A top German source has provided a stunning new update on the chances of Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp taking over as Real Madrid’s next permanent manager.

The Spanish giants are on the hunt for a new boss after parting company with Xabi Alonso and although recent Klopp comments suggest that he has no interest in taking over at The Bernabeu, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg thinks they were just a smokescreen.

Taking to X, Plettenberg declared: “Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again.

“Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him.”

Crucially, Plettenberg ended his tweet by stating: “If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.”

DON’T MISS: Ranking the five Liverpool players Klopp could take to Real Madrid after recent transfer links

Real in mix to sign South American sensation

Real Madrid and set to do battle with Barcelona and Manchester United, with all three clubs showing significant interest in signing LDU youngster Ederson Castillo.

Brazilian outlet Bolavip claims that United could make a concrete approach to secure the services of Ederson Castillo in January or next summer, with director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox leading the chase for his signature.

The report states that LDU would be ready to cash in on the 17-year-old Ecuadorian for a fee of around £4million (€4.6m / $5.3m), for a player who is being considered as the ‘new Moisés Caicedo’.

However, United’s chase for the midfield talent will be far from straightforward, with Real and Barca also in the hunt. Indeed, it’s stated that the Blaugrana have also made concrete moves of their own to sign Ederson Castillo.

At this stage, however, a January transfer looks much tougher to pull off, leaving all three clubs more likely to continue their hunt for the player this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Alonso favours Liverpool switch

Xabi Alonso would prefer to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool to taking charge of Manchester City when Pep Guardiola eventually leaves, according to a German source.

The Anfield outfit wanted Alonso when Jurgen Klopp left the club, only for the Spaniard to commit to another year at Bayer Leverkusen before his eventual switch to Madrid.

However, his sacking on Monday has alerted a number of clubs to his availability, with Arne Slot currently coming under pressure at Liverpool, while Guardiola’s time at City heading towards a more natural conclusion.

And German source, Bayern Space, which has almost 31,000 followers on X, has now revealed that Alonso favours Liverpool over City.

After revealing Alonso chats with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who is a member of the Supervisory Board at Bayern, the source commented: “There is a growing belief that his trajectory is pointing toward the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City viewed as the most realistic destinations.

“Liverpool is long understood to hold a special place in Alonso’s heart, and even now the sense internally is that his personal preference leans in that direction.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.