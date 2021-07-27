Top Tottenham defensive target desperate to sign and orders move asap

Top Tottenham centre-back target Cristian Romero has reportedly told Atalanta that he wants to join Spurs and is keen on the deal being done as quickly as possible.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici has had the Serie A star at the top of his wishlist ever since he walked through the door in north London. However, there are several complications to overcome first for the deal to actually go through.

The first of those is that Atalanta need to turn the Argentine’s loan into a permanent £12million deal from Juventus, as they have the right to do.

Tottenham and Atalanta would then have to agree a fee, something that has so far proved troublesome.

For his part, a report from 90.mins claims that the 23-year-old wants to sign asap. Indeed, personal terms have already been agreed.

The big problem for Spurs is that the longer the saga drags on, the tougher it gets for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo to work with his best XI ahead of the start of the new season.

Tottenham have already sold two centre-backs after Toby Alderweireld moved to Qatar, following on from Juan Foyth’s switch to Villarreal. It also appears that both Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez are not in Nuno’s long-term plans.

Spurs keen on €30m man Pellegrini Tottenham are interested in signing Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, however, remain reluctant to meet the midfielder’s €30m release clause “which will expire in 10 days.

That could leave Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga as the first-choice duo to face Man City on the opening weekend. That is despite Tanganga being injury-prone and playing a lot of his football at right-back.

At the current time, Spurs are said to be around €8million short of Atalanta’s valuation of Romero.

And with Daniel Levy famous for playing hardball over transfer fees, Tottenham face missing out on a deal if one is not agreed soon.

Chelsea emerge as frontrunners for Tottenham target

Meanwhile, Chelsea have emerged as the new frontrunners to sign Tottenham transfer target Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to a report.

The Blues have been one of the most active clubs as regards outgoings, but not for new signings. That is despite the transfer rumours surrounding a potential £130million bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. While a new goal-getter is boss Thomas Tuchel’s reported top priority, he is also looking at his defence.

Antonio Rudiger only has a year left on his contract and it remains unclear if he will renew. Furthermore, room has emerged following Fikayo Tomori’s permanent move to AC Milan.

As for who could come in, Chelsea have had mentions alongside Manchester United for France international Kounde.

Spurs have had the strongest links, but according to Calciomercato, Chelsea have now taken the mantle.

The Blues, led by transfer chief Marina Granovskaia – have held talks in ‘great secrecy’ over a deal for the defender.

As such, those discussions have reached an ‘advanced stage’. Kounde is Tuchel’s top goal, the report adds, and Sevilla are willing to make another key sale this summer.

Indeed, they have already done business with Tottenham, swapping Bryan Gil for Erik Lamela.

READ MORE: Former Tottenham man realises blunder after tipping Nuno for Liverpool raid