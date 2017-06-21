Torino boss Mihajlovic admits he is in the dark over Belotti

Torino manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has stated he wants Andrea Belotti to decide his future sooner rather than later.

Manchester United and AC Milan have both been linked with moves for the Serie A hotshot, but his €100million buy-out clause has proved difficult to negotiate.

Mihajlovic has urged the 23-year-old to settle his future quickly, and even discussed the possibility of signing Mario Balotelli.

“Belotti? I’m hoping that he makes a decision as soon as possible, but things should become clearer over preseason,” Mihajlovic revealed.

“However, we need a new striker, regardless of Il Gallo’s [Belotti’s] fate, and I’m sure Petrachi and Cairo will do all they can to get who we need.

“Balotelli? I took Balotelli to Milan and I’d also take him to Toro.”

The former Sampdoria and Milan boss also praised Torino president Urbano Cairo for his handling of matters related to the club.

“He’s always around, he informs us about everything and doesn’t meddle with my choices.

“I’m at a debt-free club, who have made financial gains for several years. I’m fine here. [Cairo] himself has figured out how to improve over the years.

“He’s a perfect President for a football team and also a Coach because he gives you total confidence. Even in interviews, he always backs you and these are things that I appreciate.”