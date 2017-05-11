Torino claim one suitor cannot afford €100m striker Belotti

Torino chief Gianluca Petrachi has dismissed a rival’s prospects of signing Andrea Belotti, with the striker having also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

A string of Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in Belotti, who has netted 25 goals in 32 Serie A appearances this season.

The striker himself stated that he wanted to stay at Torino heading into next season, but it is thought that a number of clubs will still chase his signature.

That’s despite Belotti having a release clause of €100m, which equates to a world-record £85million.

AC Milan were once among the chasing pack, but Torino chief Petrachi has ruled them out on the basis that they cannot afford the Italian.

When asked whether he had met with Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli on Wednesday, Petrachi told SportItalia: “Yes we did.”

He continued: “Mirabelli told me than Belotti is a player he is particularly interested in.

“I have also advised Belotti to remain at Torino for another year to grow and mature.

“If a top club were to arrive that targets the Scudetto, he could leave, otherwise he is staying with us.

“Are Milan a top club? In terms of history yes, but today they are not challenging for the title.

“It’s unlikely an Italian club will have the money to buy him. Andrea will only leave for a top club.”