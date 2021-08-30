Serie A side secure €15m Leicester deal; leave Norwich to sign Liverpool saviour

Torino have secured a deal to sign a Leicester midfielder, though have been rebuffed in their pursuit of a Liverpool saviour with Norwich now in pole position.

The Italian side narrowly avoided relegation last term when finishing 17th in Serie A. Seemingly in the hopes of enjoying a rather more stress-free season, they have their sights set on a late double swoop.

Per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Torino lodged an ‘official proposal’ Leicester’s way.

He stated a loan approach with an option to buy for €15m for Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet had been tabled . In a further update, Romano reported an agreement had been confirmed. Furthermore, Praet has reportedly passed a medical in Italy on Monday morning.

Praet cost the Foxes €20m, but Wilfred Ndidi’s continued excellence and the rapid rise of Youri Tielemans put an impenetrable barrier between himself and regular first-team action.

He had occasionally been deployed in a more advanced role. Though with the likes of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho on the books, nailing down a spot further forward was equally as difficult.

With the prospect of another season on the bench looming, the Sun reported he was considering a return to Italy.

Torino have become the ultimate beneficiary, though they had hoped to make it a double swoop by signing a face familiar to Liverpool fans.

Norwich step up as Torino bow out

Romano added Torino were also in talks with former Liverpool centre-half Ozan Kabak – who himself was once a Leicester target.

The Turkish international, 20, was an emergency loan signing at Anfield in January. Amid an unprecedented injury crisis at centre-back, Kabak helped steady the ship at their time of need.

Liverpool were staring down the barrel of missing out on Champions League football with 10 matches to go. However, eight wins and two draws to conclude the season catapulted them into a third-place finish.

Kabak started the first five of that run before his Liverpool career was cut short by injury. Now back at Schalke, Kabak has been told to find a new club after the German side suffered relegation last term.

Torino had visions of bringing Kabak to Italy, but Romano declared their proposal had been rejected. Instead, a return to England could be on the cards after Romano revealed Norwich had lodged an ‘official bid’.

