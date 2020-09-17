Serie A club hits stumbling block in talks to sign Arsenal misfit

Italian outfit Torino’s hopes of signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira appear to have hit a stumbling block.

The Uruguay star is expected to move on before the window shuts early next month, after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

The defensive midfielder was left out of the squad that won at Fulham last weekend, prompting talk of an imminent exit.

And Tuttosport claims that the Serie A side has a representative in London looking to wrap up the transfer.

The report, as cited by Sport Witness, states that Torreira wants the move to the Turin outfit.

Tuttosport also claims that the lack of interest from other clubs has boosted Torino’s chances of sealing a deal.

Arsenal want at least €24million for the 24-year-old, but the Italian outfit are unlikely to play ball.

They want a paid loan with an option to buy, which will only be triggered if certain goals are reached.

The loan could be for one or two years, although the shorter the spell, the more objectives Torreira would have to match.

These clauses would include qualification to the Europa League, appearances, goals, assists and call-ups for Uruguay.

Finally, the report adds that the price paid by Torino would change depending on each one of these bonuses. That is why the transfer is proving to be a tricky one at present.

LEVERKUSEN LEAD WAY FOR KOLASINAC DEAL

Meanwhile, Sead Kolasinac is chasing a return to Germany and Bayer Leverkusen are leading the hunt for the Arsenal defender, according to reports.

Sky Germany have reported that Kolasinac wants to return to Germany for family reasons.

The full-back was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s Premier League opening-weekend victory over Fulham. Ainsley Maitland-Niles started at left-wing-back with Mikel Arteta using Kieran Tierney on the left of a three-man defence.

Arteta also has youngster Bukayo Saka and is willing to let the 27-year-old leave The Emirates.

The Bosnian defender, who was a free-transfer from Schalke in 2017, has made 105 appearances for Arsenal. But he is entering the last two years of his contract and with little prospect of first-team football he looks destined to move on.

Leverkusen, Roma and Schalke, according to Sport BILD are all interested. Read more…