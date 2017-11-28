Torino issue update on €100m Man Utd, City, Arsenal target

Torino have claimed that Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City target Andrea Belotti is going nowhere in the new year.

The Italian hitman has not been at his best this season after a stellar 2016-17 campaign, when Torino placed a €100million release clause in his contract.

United, City, Arsenal and AC Milan were among a number of elite European clubs who were interested in the 23-year-old over the summer, with Milan inparticular strongly tipped to land the former Palermo hotshot.

Belotti scored 26 Serie A goals last season but has only three this time around.

However, despite his struggles this campaign, Torino president Urbano Cairo claims that Belotti will stay at the club for at least another year.

“No, no, I really don’t think [he will leave]” Cairo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He’s our player and he’s very important for us.

“He’s not yet at 100 percent and I still expect a lot to come from him. As soon as he starts scoring again, the floodgates will open.”