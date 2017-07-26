Torino president insists AC Milan target Belotti will remain

Torino president Urbano Cairo has ruled out an exit for reported AC Milan and Manchester United target Andrea Belotti.

The striker has a €100million release clause and has been heavily linked with an exit this window, but Cairo has thus far held firm on the valuation.

He spoke to Sky Sports (Italy) concerning Belotti, and closed the door on a summer exit.

”Belotti? He is a great striker, but Toro is not just Belotti. There are Zappacosta, Ljajic, Benassi, Barreca and many young talents like Lynaco and Bonifazi,” Cairo said.

“Belotti is the tip of the iceberg, is returning from a very good championship and I expect him to do well in view the World Cup.

“Will there be an exhange between Torino-Milan? Surely Belotti will play with Toro’s shirt. If we can put the word down to silence these voices? Absolutely yes, Belotti remains with us.

“[M’Baye] Niang and [Gabriel] Paletta? I’m not talking about players in other clubs. As if others do, I do not like it, so I do not think it’s right to do it. However, they are great players.

“Zapata? He is great, but we have Belotti and other things in attack. I think Napoli will keep him.”