Torino president reveals plans of Man Utd target Belotti

Torino president Urbano Cairo has provided yet another update on the future of in-demand striker Andrea Belotti.

Chelsea and Manchester United amid other European giants have been linked with a move for Belotti, who enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Turin club.

According to recent reports, United are battling AC Milan for his signature, with the Rossoneri serious in signing the Italy international.

It was also claimed that Jose Mourinho personally called Belotti in late April to make the 23-year-old aware of United’s interest.

Now, the Torino president has once again clarified the situation surrounding the 23-year-old.

“Belotti is currently with the Italian national team as they prepare to play a World cup qualifying game. He will also be having his wedding on Thursday as he invited me,” he said.

“I want to keep Belotti as he has a contract until 2021. If a non-Italian club pays his 100 million euros release clause then yes I will sell him.

“Even so, Belotti could then refuse a potential deal anyways. It is important to understand what he really wants. I think he wants to stay here with us at Torino.”