Torino rejected offer for Chelsea and Man Utd target Belotti

Torino’s director of football Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed that AC Milan made a bid to sign Andrea Belotti in the summer.

The Italian striker has a €100million release clause in his current deal, and has been linked with a range of top European clubs after bagging 24 Serie A goals last season.

Belotti has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League, but Milan were the most heavily linked Italian side.

Talking to Torino Channel on Saturday afternoon, Petrachi confirmed AC Milan were in to sign Belotti.

“They [AC Milan] wanted to include him in a swap deal with Mbaye Niang [who eventually signed for Torino],” Petrachi stated.

“It was not easy to sign Niang, it was a long negotiation and AC Milan wanted to include Belotti in a deal but their offer was not good enough. I told them that I wanted to keep the two negotiations separated.”

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claim that Torino are negotiating a new deal with Belotti, also claiming that the striker “was very tempted to join AC Milan, his childhood club”.