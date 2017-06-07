Torino reveal transfer intentions over Man Utd target Belotti

Torino president Urbano Cairo insists they hope to keep Andrea Belotti this summer – but admits they could be obliged to sell the Manchester United and AC Milan target.

Belotti has a €100million (£84m) release clause in his Torino contract and has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the club all summer.

United reportedly have Italy striker Belotti as their Plan B to preferred option Alvaro Morata, while Milan are also keen on both players.

And with Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter also among the striker’s suitors, Cairo knows the club may have a hard time keeping Belotti on board.

However, the Torino chief is adamant he is not looking to sell their prized possession.

“I’m not thinking about selling Belotti,” he said to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Belotti is my player, we only renewed his contract recently. Our objective is to keep him.

“After that, there is a release clause that would make me obliged to sell him, providing someone came in with €100m from abroad.

“Let’s see. I haven’t talked to him yet because he is currently with the national team. We will see how things go, but our intention would be to keep him.”