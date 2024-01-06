‘Total agreement’ – Postecoglou buzzing, with Tottenham set to sign former Chelsea man who’ll ’cause havoc’

Tottenham have reportedly reached a ‘total agreement’ with RB Leipzig to sign former Chelsea striker Timo Werner on loan until the end of the season.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen to bring in a new front man and a centre-back this month, and it seems Spurs have now got half of that job done.

TEAMtalk reported earlier today that Tottenham were on the verge of agreeing a deal for Werner, and now it seems that everything is finalised, pending an official announcement from the club.

The Germany international was infuriating to watch during his time with Chelsea at times, wasting many chances. In his 89 appearances for the Blues, he only managed to score 23 goals.

RB Leipzig re-signed Werner from Stamford Bridge in 2022, paying £22m for his services. His return to Germany hasn’t gone as planned, however, playing only twice in the Bundesliga this season.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a shock move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but now Tottenham are set to secure his signature.

Werner will provide competition for Richarlison at Spurs and Postecoglou will hope he can help his team close the six-point gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

READ MORE: Liverpool great brutally tells Tottenham they will ‘never win a trophy’ until Postecoglou sells £60m star

Tottenham ‘reach agreement’ with Leipzig for Werner

According to reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein, Tottenham have “reached total agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Werner.”

The report adds: “Agreement has now been reached for a loan with an option to buy believed to be in the region of €15-20million.

“Tottenham will cover Werner’s full salary for the remainder of the campaign, with the 27-year-old set to undergo a medical as soon as possible.

“Manchester United had also monitored Werner, but he is now poised to link up with Ange Postecoglou’s side.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks Werner could fit in very well to Tottenham’s starting XI, because Postecoglou “loves pace.”

“The thing that Ange (Postecoglou) likes is pace, he loves pace,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“I was a little harsh on him at Chelsea, but the thing is he’s lightning quick. And it looks like he likes pace at Tottenham, buying the likes of Johnson. If he can time his runs right on a big pitch at Tottenham he will cause havoc.

“But he was offside so many times at Chelsea – for someone who it that quick.”

Barring any late twists, Werner should be available to play in Tottenham’s next Premier League game – a big one against Man Utd.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd considering mind-boggling Tottenham raid, as ‘open channel’ to Daniel Levy sees crazy transfer chances soar

