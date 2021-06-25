‘Total agreement’ reached as Rangers goal machine heads to Portugal

Prolific Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has reportedly agreed personal terms to join Portuguese giants Porto.

The Colombian attacker is expected to quit Ibrox this summer, with a number of top European clubs chasing his signature. However, it would appear that Porto have won the race after reports last week that Morelos was subject of a £10million bid.

It’s understood that Rangers are looking for a fee in the region of £15-20m for the 25-year-old frontman.

But radio station Antena 1, as cited by the Glasgow Evening Times, states that there is a “total agreement” between Porto and the player over a move.

Morelos has scored 94 goals in 182 games during his time at Ibrox. He was also a key figure as Steven Gerrard’s side lifted the Scottish Premiership title last season.

The striker has often been a controversial figure at Ibrox, however, having been sent off an incredible seven times.

Any fee that Rangers recoup for Morelos is expected to go towards the addition of another striker for Gerrard.

The Ibrox outfit begin the defence of their title against Livingston on July 31.

Leeds chasing striker wanted by Rangers

Meanwhile, Leeds United are reported to be considering a move for a Colombian striker high up on Rangers’ list of potential summer recruits.

The Glasgow giants are scouring the globe for top talent as they prepare for their return to the Champions League next season. However, they do so with doubts over the future of star men Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos. Indeed Hagi has been strongly linked with a move to Serie A having impressed for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Hagi has enjoyed a fine season, scoring eight goals and supplying 15 assists from 45 matches in all competitions.

As such, Rangers are reported to be considering a move for rising America de Cali forward Santiago Moreno.

The little-known Colombian striker has blistering pace and an eye for goal. Indeed, he has been compared to Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in his homeland.

Moreno has five goals and four assists in 22 appearances so far this season. Crucially, he’s also competed in the Copa Libertadores this season, which means he qualifies for Governing Body Endorsement (‘GBE’). That would ensure any transfer to the British Isles would be easier to get through red tape.

GBE is the highest level of competition in south American club football and is demonstrative of the pedigree and promise of Moreno.

It’s reported that the striker would fetch a fee of around £5million – would not put Rangers off.

However, as per Football Insider, Leeds United are also well aware of Moreno’s talents. Indeed, they report that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are considering a move of their own.