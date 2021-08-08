Tottenham have reportedly had a £60million offer for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez accepted as Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad continues its summer makeover.

Spurs have already signed winger Bryan Gil, goalkeeper while Pierluigi Gollini and centre-back Christian Romero, while Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu is being tipped to complete his switch to north London next week for around £17.5m.

A striker move has always been on the cards for Tottenham, even if Harry Kane gets his wish to leave.

Carlos Vinicius had a spell at the club on loan last season but Spurs opted against a permanent deal.

And the Daily Mail claims states that Martinez’s arrival will not coincide with Kane’s exit. Instead, the Argentine is being brought in to partner the England skipper.

Arsenal have also shown strong interest in the 23-year-old, however, it looks like Spurs are the frontrunners.

As for Kane, he remains adamant that he wants to leave, despite a statement over his training no-show. But with City yet to match Daniel Levy’s valuation, the 28-year-old is going nowhere right now.

Links to Martinez do appear somewhat odd, given that Inter are close to selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

Indeed, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states that the Italian giants are unwilling to sell, despite acknowledging a Tottenham bid.

Despite their financial woes, Inter do not want to lose their two leading strikers in one transfer window.

Kane and Martinez could be lethal

One thing that does make sense is Spurs looking to partner Kane with Martinez.

The Argentine works best alongside a strike partner and does not commonly play as a lone frontman.

The former Racing Club star has scored 49 goals in 132 appearances in all competitions for Inter. His strike rate at international level is better, however, with 14 in 29.

Martinez is also a decent provider of goals, notching nine assists last season as Inter won their first title since 2010.

As always, with Daniel Levy and Tottenham, any deal will take time to conclude. However, if it is true then it will either speed up Kane’s exit or give the north London club an even more potent strike force.

