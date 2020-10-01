Kane hits hat-trick in seven-goal rout as Tottenham reach Europa League

Tottenham booked their place in the Europa League group stage by beating Maccabi Haifa 6-2 in the play-off round.

After winning qualifiers against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Shkendija, Tottenham only had to beat Maccabi Haifa to reach the group stage.

Jose Mourinho fielded a strong lineup for the task at hand, with Harry Kane leading the line.

And it took just two minutes for the striker to open the scoring, as he tapped home from a Ben Davies cross.

However, Maccabi Haifa struck back in the 17th minute, when Tjaronn Cherry curled a left-footed shot into the top corner from distance.

Maccabi Haifa equalise through an INCREDIBLE goal! 😱 An unbelievable hit by Chery from way outside the box and it couldn’t have been placed any better either 💥🎯 pic.twitter.com/vXqlA0gJIJ — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 1, 2020

Spurs restored their lead quickly, though, with Lucas Moura heading home in the 20th minute after a corner from Steven Bergwijn.

Things soon became a lot more comfortable for Tottenham when Giovani Lo Celso scored a quickfire brace in the 36th and 39th minutes.

The Argentine’s first goal was a close range finish, before his second was a neat dink over the goalkeeper after Kane had set him up.

Lo Celso didn’t get the chance to complete a hat-trick, though, as Mourinho took him off at half-time. Dele Alli – thought to have been frozen out recently – came on in his place.

Penalties for both sides in second half before Kane completes win

The second half began in dramatic fashion, with both sides winning penalties within the first 10 minutes.

First, Nikita Rukavytsya converted a spot kick for Maccabi after the ball had struck Matt Doherty’s arm at very close range in the box.

Footballers can no longer have arms, apparently. 🙄pic.twitter.com/v00p7vDY1O — 90min (@90min_Football) October 1, 2020

But Spurs restored their three-goal cushion in the 55th minute when Kane scored from the spot after a similarly controversial handball decision.

Rukavytsya then thought he’d scored from open play to keep Maccabi’s faint hopes alive, but his volley was ruled out for offside.

And Tottenham removed any doubt when Kane completed his hat-trick with a chip after an assist from Bergwijn.

Hat-trick for Harry! 🎩 Great play by Bergwijn and a beautifully delicate finish from Kane for Spurs’ sixth 😍 pic.twitter.com/gPJf0jECHM — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 1, 2020

And Alli ensured he made an impression by scoring the last goal of the game from a penalty he had won himself in stoppage time.

It ensured the game finished 7-2, putting Spurs’ name in the draw for the group stages.