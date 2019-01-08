Tottenham accept offer as first January departure nears

Tottenham have reportedly accepted an offer from Beijing Sinobo Guoan for Mousa Dembele.

Sky Sports claim the deal will be worth £9million, while the BBC report the transfer will be for £11million.

The Belgium international, 31, has only made seven Premier League starts and has not played since injuring his ankle against Wolves in November.

He is out of contract in the summer, but when asked about the player at his news conference yesterday, Mauricio Pochettino claimed he knew nothing about a transfer for Dembele.

“I’ve heard nothing yet. I know like you there are a lot of rumours. In the moment the club communicate with me about something then we’ll communicate with you if something happens. But at the moment I don’t know anything,” said Pochettino.

Sky Sports claimed Beijing Sinobo Guoan had made an approach to sign Dembele last month

Dembele, who has 80 caps for Belgium, has made 249 appearances for Spurs, scoring 10 goals, having joined Spurs after two seasons at Fulham in 2012.