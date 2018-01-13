Tottenham add key duo to list of stars set for contract renewals

Tottenham have added attacking stars Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son to their list of players being lined up for new contracts.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Spurs want to reward the pair in their next raft of contract renewals.

New terms for England pair Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli remain their priority, along with Toby Alderweireld – although the defender’s wage demands are still said to be causing an issue.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline

Denmark star Eriksen, 25, only penned a new deal worth £70,000-a-week some 18 months ago but has continued his upward rise, while Son still has two years remaining on his £60,000-a-week arrangement that he agreed when he joined the club in 2015.

The South Korean is Tottenham’s second highest scorer this season with 10 goals and has proven to be a key figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s first team line-up.