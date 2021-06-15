Tottenham advantage could help smash Arsenal plans over £34m forward

Tottenham hold a unique advantage over bitter rivals Arsenal in the hunt for a £34m-rated Argentine the Gunners have already bid for, per a report.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both seeking a big summer transfer window to help put themselves back in the top four mix. Both clubs are expected to do plenty of business in the coming months, and a shared position of interest between the pair is in the forward ranks. A report on Saturday revealed Arsenal had reportedly made a €20m (£17m) bid for Lazio’s vastly improved frontman, Joaquin Correa.

The Argentine had always been known for his energetic displays when at Sevilla. But since moving to Serie A, the 26-year-old has added end product.

Operating primarily as a second striker, Correa has hit double figures for goals in each of his last two seasons.

Correa is currently away with Argentine for the Copa America, but when he returns, he may no longer be a Lazio player.

Italian outlet Gazetta Dello Sport (via HITC) claim Lazio are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for the attacker.

Arsenal’s reported initial bid of £17m comes nowhere close to the club’s ‘£34m’ asking price. As such, the door is ajar for rivals to pounce.

The article states that Tottenham have entered the frame, and hold a unique advantage after a recent appointment.

Fabio Paratici has been installed as the club’s Sporting Director. The Italian’s connections across his homeland are far-reaching.

As such, Spurs’ chances of succeeding where Arsenal have thus far failed are deemed higher with Paratici pulling the strings.

Paratici identifies position Tottenham require overhaul

Meanwhile, new sporting director Paratici has already identified the main position he must improve for whoever becomes the new manager of Tottenham.

Football.London claims signing a new centre-back is high on Paratici’s agenda.

Tottenham currently have Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon on their books. However, not one combination of those names excelled to any degree in a poor season for the club.

There has even been talk that Alderweireld and former record signing Sanchez could be sold to fund a new addition.

Money is expected to be tight at Spurs this summer, although Daniel Levy admits signings will be made – for the right price. A recently relegated Premier League star and a Euro 2020 goalscorer have been touted as potential candidates.

