Tottenham agree loan exit for homegrown star with duo set to sign

Tottenham have reportedly accepted a proposal from Turkish side Galatasaray to take defender Japhet Tanganga on loan for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old only managed six Premier League appearances last term after missing the first half of the campaign through injury. However, two of those appearances came under interim boss Ryan Mason at the end of a poor season for Spurs.

A report earlier in the week claimed that Tanganga had already agreed to the switch, despite being expected to play a major role under Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth have already moved on this summer, with Davinson Sanchez expected to follow. With that in mind, and the fact that Tanganga counts towards the homegrown quota, the versatile defender was expected to be a useful squad option for Nuno.

But with two new defensive signings on the horizon, in the shape of Cristian Romero and Takehiro Tomiyasu, it appears that Spurs are ready to let Tanganga valuable first-team experience elsewhere.

Indeed, The Athletic states that a loan bid from Galatasaray has been accepted, with Tanganga just needing to give the nod.

Galatasary are looking to secure a loan with an option to buy the young defender permanently.

August 5 Transfer Chatter - Lukaku deal all but done, Grealish in, Bernardo Silva out and Villa find Grealish replacement Romelu Lukaku's deal to Chelsea is all but done, signing Jack Grealish could signal the end for one Manchester City midfielder and Villa have already found the replacement for their departing captain, all in today's transfer chatter.

At this stage, there is no suggestion that Spurs have agreed to the purchase option, with Daniel Levy preferring to keep homegrown talent where he can.

Galatasaray are also thought to be the only side to have made a formal bid for Tanganga. However, there could also be Premier League interest, with Newcastle already linked for the player.

A Virgil van Dijk or a Joelinton: Rating the record signings of every Premier League club

Skipp a target for the Toon

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential loan transfer swoop for Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp this summer.

The 20-year-old is highly regarded in north London and has so far played a major role in Nuno Espirito Santo’s pre-season plans. However, there are reports that Skipp could be loaned out again to gain more first-team experience, but this time in the Premier League.

The midfielder had a hugely successive spell with Norwich last season, as the Canaries won the Championship.

And now the Daily Mail states that Skipp could be on his way to Newcastle, if Steve Bruce gets his way.

The Toon boss is said to have ended his interest in trying to lure Aaron Ramsey from Juventus. Instead, he wants a loan deal secured for Skipp.

The problem for Bruce is that Skipp has so far been preferred to former Newcastle target Harry Winks in pre-season.

Nuno has been hugely impressed by the England Under-21 international’s form since returning to north London.

READ MORE: Nuno states Tottenham have plan in place to deal with ‘public’ Kane saga