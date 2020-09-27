Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly held talks over a move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is a major target for Tottenham.

The Poland international had been close to joining Roma earlier this month. But that move fell through after Edin Dzeko failed to complete a switch to Juventus.

That appeared to leave the door open for Spurs, who are desperate to bring in a back-up for Harry Kane.

The north London club have already held talks over a deal for the 26-year-old. However, a major spanner has been thrown in the works in the form of the two Manchester clubs.

Rai Sports reporter Ciro Venerato, states that both clubs have made an approach for Milik, who has also been linked with Everton.

“An intermediary told me that there’s informal talks with Leipzig, Manchester City, Manchester United, Fulham and Tottenham,” Venerato told Radio Kiss Kiss, as cited by Metro.

“The latter are the most reliable track, but the formula requested by Napoli does not convince Mourinho.”

Jadon Sancho still remains United’s top target, but there are known to also be in the market for striker.

As for City, they’ve been hit by injuries to Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus and are looking for cover.

Milik, meanwhile, is expected to leave Napoli before the end of the window. The Naples club are keen to cash in on the player whose contract runs out next summer.

The forward, who has scored 48 goals in 122 appearances for Napoli, is expected to cost around €25 million (£22.8m).

INTER TRANSFER CHIEF GIVES SKRINIAR UPDATE

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the club held a meeting with Tottenham over Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian centre-back has been heavily linked with Spurs over recent weeks, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen a brittle defence.

The Evening Standard claims that Skriniar and Benfica star Ruben Dias are Tottenham’s top targets before the transfer window shuts on October 5. Although Dias is also a major target for Manchester City.

Inter are reportedly refusing to budge over their £55million valuation of Skriniar. However, reports in Sunday’s papers claimed they could accept less to try and fund their own move for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Spurs have already brought in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale this summer.

Due to that outlay, it is thought they will now have to sell before they can buy again. The likes of Danny Rose, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth and possibly Dele Alli are all expected to move on.

However, it looks like the north London club may end up disappointed in their chase for Skriniar.

Ausilio has insisted that the talented centre-back is not for sale. That news coming after Inter allowed veteran Diego Godin to join Cagliari earlier this week. Read more…