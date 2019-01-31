Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has joined Monaco on loan from Tottenham, the Ligue 1 side have announced.

Nkoudou has moved to the Principality – who recently replaced Thierry Henry with former boss Leonardo Jardim – until the end of the current season.

The 23-year-old winger has made just three appearances for Spurs this season, having failed to make an impact at the club since joining from Marseille for £9million in the summer of 2016.

He made his first start in two years in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace, but put in a dismal display which might have convinced boss Mauricio Pochettino to let him go, despite a shortage of attacking players.

Pochettino had previously intimated that Nkoudou, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, was part of his plans in the wake of injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli and he set up Harry Winks’ last-gasp winner against Fulham 10 days ago.

But after we reported the deal was close on Wednesday evening, both Spurs and Monaco have confirmed the deal has been finalised, with the winger now seeing out the season with the Ligue 1 strugglers.

