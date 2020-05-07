Tottenham among ‘most serious’ options for PSG star as new rival emerges

Tottenham are leading the way in the race for soon-to-be free agent Thomas Meunier, according to reports in France.

Belgium international Meunier is out of contact at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and has not been tipped to sign an extension to his current deal.

With right-back one of the main areas for Tottenham to look at when the transfer window re-opens, a move for Meunier has been suggested – and it appears the player is open to the move.

Reports last month indicated that the 28-year-old had been “won over” by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, making Tottenham a likely destination when he chooses his next club.

Those links have now taken another step forward, although there is a warning that Tottenham have a rival in the race to sign the Belgian star.

According to Le Parisien (via Sport Witness), PSG have made a concrete decision to not open talks with Meunier over a renewal, meaning it is time for him to look for a new club – a decision he has finally come to accept after previously insisting he wanted to remain at the Parc Des Princes.

The newspaper claims that Meunier has many options, but the “most serious” ones are either Tottenham or Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund – although a number of other unnamed suitors are also lurking.

The right-back had previously laughed off links with Spurs, but it appears the potential move is now becoming more of a possibility.