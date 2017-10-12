Tottenham among Premier League trio eyeing Besiktas hotshot

A trio of Premier League clubs are in the race to sign a Turkish international star, according to a report.

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Tottenham have all been scouting Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, Turkish outlet Fotomac claims.

The £18m-rated forward scored twice for Turkey in midweek against Finland, and his form on the international stage has not gone unnoticed.

The report does however claim that Spanish trio Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Sevilla are also well in the race for the 26-year-old, who used to play for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Besiktas president Fikret Orman has has confirmed he would sell Tosun if his £18 million valuation is met, but not until next summer.

The Turkish giants are looking to win the league title and want to keep their star man as they are confident of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.