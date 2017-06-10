Tottenham and Liverpool target ‘disappointed’ by Tuchel departure

Reported Tottenham and Liverpool Ousmane Dembele has expressed his ‘disappointment’ at Thomas Tuchel’s departure from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has built a big reputation for himself in Germany after his summer switch from Rennes, and is not short of admirers across Europe.

Tuchel left the Bundesliga giants last month following difference with the club’s directors, and Dembele has perhaps opened the door for his suitors by speaking of his unhappiness at losing the German’s influence.

“I’m disappointed because he is a coach who trusted me a lot,” he told reporters.

“He was always there for me and brought me on a lot. He is a very good coach with whom I had a great time.”