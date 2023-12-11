Tottenham and Man Utd gobsmacked, as Everton slap huge price tag on standout player Dyche loves

Everton have reportedly slapped a £75m price tag on Jarrad Branthwaite amid interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe after nailing down a consistent spot in the Toffees’ starting XI this season.

Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United back in 2020, but only broke into the first team after successful loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven.

Sean Dyche initially opted to start Michael Keane ahead of Branthwaite in the first couple games this season. He is now one of the first names on the team sheet, playing a key role in Everton’s good form.

The youngster has now made 14 Premier League starts, helping his team to six wins in the process – including four clean sheets.

He will be unavailable for Everton’s next game against Burnley, however, as he has accumulated too many yellow cards.

Recent reports have claimed that Everton would not sell the defender for any price this winter, but it now seems that this is not the case.

Branthwaite is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so it’s no surprise to see some of Europe’s biggest clubs interested in signing him.

Everton slap £75m price tag on Branthwaite

According to transfer journalist Jac Talbot, Everton have slapped a hefty price tag on Branthwaite to ward off interest in his signature.

On X, Talbot wrote: “Told Everton have set a £75m asking price on Jarrad Branthwaite amid interest from Spurs.”

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham have put Branthwaite at the top of their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

Injuries to Micky van de Ven and Eric Dier have forced Ange Postecoglou into targeting a new centre-back. The Spurs boss also isn’t convinced by Ben Davies.

As mentioned, however, Man Utd are also huge admirers of Branthwaite, with Erik ten Hag equally desperate to bring in a defender.

Jean-Clair Todibo is the Red Devil’s top centre-back target but they have plenty of players on their radar, and seem to be focusing on ones under the age of 25.

Both of the Premier League giants see Branthwaite as a player who could become a superstar in the future.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if either are willing to meet Everton’s £75m price tag in January.

