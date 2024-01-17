Tottenham and Man Utd reject reach total agreement with Brentford; Spurs’ fourth exit of January almost confirmed

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon is set to join Brentford on loan until the end of the season after the player agreed to the move.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season with Manchester United but Erik ten Hag opted to send him back to London this month after he failed to impress at Old Trafford.

Reguilon made just four Premier League starts for the Red Devils. He isn’t in Ange Postecoglou’s plans either, so a move away from Spurs is probably the best thing for his career.

Tottenham have signed Timo Werner (loan) and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa this month, but they have also been working on some departures.

Eric Dier has left for Bayern Munich, Ashley Phillips has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan and Hugo Lloris has signed for Los Angeles FC after being released.

Tottenham have also sent Djed Spence on loan to Genoa as part of the deal that saw Dragusin make the move to North London.

Reguilon ‘agrees to join Brentford on loan’

Tottenham have now been successful in getting Reguilon off the books, as he is heading to Brentford for the rest of the season.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Spurs had agreed to sending him on loan to the Bees but the move relied upon the left-back agreeing to the switch.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, Reguilon has given Brentford the green light.

It’s claimed that he has ‘agreed to join Brentford on loan’ pending a medical, which will ‘take place in West London today.’ No option to buy will be included in the deal.

Frank will hope that Reguilon can help get his team’s season back on track after a somewhat disappointing start.

Brentford currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table – just three points above the relegation zone.

They look set to be given a helping hand in surviving the drop, however, if Everton and Nottingham Forest receive points deductions for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Reguilon has previously shown flashes of brilliance at Tottenham, so it will be interesting to see if he can rediscover some good form at the Gtech Community Stadium.

