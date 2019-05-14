Tottenham approached over Gareth Bale as Real Madrid offer bargain deal

Real Madrid are so reportedly so desperate to offload Gareth Bale this summer that the Spaniards have contacted Tottenham to offer them a vastly-reduced package to re-sign the Welshman.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane once again left Bale out of his squad for the penultimate game of the season at the weekend after making it pretty clear he does not see a future for the four-times Champions League winner at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United and Tottenham have both been mentioned as potential suitors for the Wales forward – but buyers are not exactly clambering over themselves to sign him, given the huge costs likely to be involved.

And to make Real’s efforts to offload the player even more difficult, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has made it clear to the LaLiga giants he won’t be forced out,

However, according to The Sun, Real Madrid have now taken matters into their own hands and have contacted Spurs in an effort to try and tempt them into a deal.

As per the report, Tottenham have been offered the chance to chance to sign Bale on a £10m loan deal – a significant portion less than the reported £70m they value the player at.

Furthermore, the paper claims Real are willing to take a substantial hit on Bale’s wages too, with Real willing to cover half his salary. The Sun claims Bale is on £600,000 a week – but they suggest Los Blancos will let Spurs pay them £250,000 a week – or £1million a month – in wages. Taking in a season-long liability, that would mean Tottenham could bring Bale back to the club – for a season at least – for the total cost of around £22m.

The paper claims Spurs’ board are locked in talks over whether to take Real up on their offer – especially given how popular a return to the club for Bale would be among their supporters.

Zidane has played a clever game while discussing Bale’s future in the media, though tellingly, has never reassured him over his Bernabeu future.

Discussing his omission at the weekend, Zidane commented: “We’ll see if he’s going to be (playing) next week. He’s fine physically. We will see the next game and next year. It’s clear what I’ve done for this week.”

Madrid are already believed to have agreed a deal to bring in Bale’s replacement in Eden Hazard. That deal is expected to be announced after Chelsea’s Europa League final against Arsenal has been decided.

