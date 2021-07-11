Tottenham, Arsenal await crunch talks next week for player with Prem wish

Real Madrid playmaker Isco is due to have showdown talks with Carlo Ancelotti over his Real Madrid future as Tottenham and Arsenal try to sign him, according to a report.

Isco has been with Madrid since 2013, when Ancelotti’s Madrid signed him from Malaga. He scored 11 goals in his debut season with Real, but is no longer quite the same player. As Ancelotti returns to the Bernabeu following his exit from Everton, he will be reunited with a player who failed to score at all in 2020-21.

Now 29 years old, Isco’s future in the Spanish capital is in doubt. Only one year remains on his contract, so he could be put up for sale unless Ancelotti asks to keep him.

According to the Mirror, Isco will meet with his new coach in the coming week to discuss his future.

The club have already told him that he will not be offered a new contract. Therefore, Ancelotti must decide whether he would like to keep him for one last season and let him go for free in 2022, or sell him to raise funds now.

If Isco does have to leave, he will look for an opportunity outside of Spain. As such, it is claimed that Tottenham and Arsenal could battle for his signature.

The two north London rivals have both identified the 38-time Spain international as a possible target. Arsenal need to replace Martin Odegaard following his return to Real after his loan spell. Meanwhile, Spurs are looking to strengthen under the direction of new managing director Fabio Paratici and coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

In fact, recent reports have indicated that Tottenham are ready to put an offer on the table.

Isco wants to sign a two-year contract for a club playing in Europe, which would seemingly rule Arsenal out. Tottenham, on the other hand, have the Europa Conference League on offer.

But they could be usurped by AC Milan, who want to take Isco to Italy and can keep him at Champions League level.

Even so, the Mirror claim Isco would be seriously interested in joining a Premier League side. Therefore, there could still be hope for Tottenham, or, to a lesser extent, Arsenal.

They will be especially keen given that his price tag only starts at £6m. Real would require some add-ons on top of that, but in terms of an initial fee, it seems a bargain – even if Isco has lost his way somewhat.

A move to a new club and league could give him a new lease of life. First of all, though, he must wait to see if Ancelotti has any plans for him. The outcome will become clear by Friday, claim the Mirror.

Departing Arsenal star has Ancelotti plan

Another player fighting for a future at Real Madrid is Dani Ceballos, who was on loan at Arsenal for the last two seasons.

The midfielder is ready to represent Spain at the Tokyo Olympics, but his club future will come into question afterwards.

He has now offered a not-so-subtle hint as to what his plans are.

