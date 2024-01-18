Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham, Arsenal chasing dazzling LaLiga attacker with wand of a left foot; Real Madrid hatch clever plan to avoid €200 Haaland fee

Tottenham and Arsenal are in the mix to sign an exciting LaLiga winger with a tremendous left foot, Real Madrid have begun a plan that will hopefully see them avoid having to pay huge money for Erling Haaland, while Marseille are ready to make a second bid for a West Ham attacker.

SPURS, ARSENAL IN BATTLE TO SIGN LALIGA WINGER

Highly-rated Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea has emerged as a target for north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Spaij Under-21, who has only just turned 22, was scouted by both sides over November and December, although an ankle injury did force him out of action for three weeks during that timespan.

Reports on Thursday suggest that Mikel Arteta wants Barrenetxea on board to create more competition for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka at The Emirates.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spent a season with Sociedad from 2004-05 and still has an excellent relationship with the club.

As for Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou has reportedly likened Barrenetxea to Jota, the Portuguese wideman who excelled for him at Celtic.

Despite signing Timo Werner on loan this month, it’s reported that Postecoglou still wants another attacker through the door – especially with Bryan Gil being linked with a loan exit.

The report states that Postecoglou has been given the green light to move for Barrenetxea, who has the ability to play on either wing.

He can even play centrally as a second striker due to his technical ability in tight spaces and has been compared to former Manchester City and Spain star Jesus Navas.

Barrenetxea has scored four goals in 22 games in La Liga this season and also added two assists.

He actually made his Sociedad debut when aged just 16 in 2018 to become the first player born in the 21st century to play in LaLiga.

Postecoglou, Arteta still hunting attacking talent

His potential arrival would certainly signal an intention to the current wingers at Arsenal and Tottenham.

But in terms of where he is more likely to get more game time, it’s more likely that would come in the red half of north London.

The Gunners aren’t exactly blessed with may wide men, while Postecoglou has a plethora to call on – when they are all fully fit.

Although skipper Son Heung-min is currently away at the Asia Cup, the Aussie still has Werner, Gil, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, while Ryan Sessegnon has just returned from injury and Manor Salomon is expected to return at some point this season.

Add in the fact that Son and Richarlison can both play out wide and centrally and it makes little sense for Postecoglou to bring in another wide player.

MARSEILLE PLOTTING SECOND BENRAHMA BID

Marseille are planning to return to make an offer for West Ham winger Said Benrahma after having a first bid for the Algerian turned down. (Foot Mercato)

Everton are getting closer to losing loan signing Arnaut Danjuma this winter, with Lyon ready to land the winger from Villarreal. (Foot Mercato)

Dutch giants Feyenoord have included Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams’ name in their target list for the winter market. (Algemeen Dagblad)

Napoli are closely monitoring Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic in their hunt for defensive reinforcements. (TMW)

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos’ future at Paris St-Germain is in doubt and the French club could sell the 22-year-old in January if a suitable offer is made. (L’Equipe)

Milan-owned Divock Origi could leave Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window with three MLS sides interested in his services, Los Angeles FC, FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati. (Sky Sport Italia)

VILLA ENQUIRE AFTER DORTMUND MIDFIELDER

Aston Villa have enquired over the potential signing of Borussia Dortmund’s United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna. (Various)

Bayern Munich are looking to beat Manchester United in the pursuit of highly sought-after Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. (Various)

Leicester City have reached a €2m agreement with Inter Milan to loan midfielder Stefano Sensi for the rest of the season. (Sky Italia)

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta has told the press that he has received no contact from Valencia over striker Rafa Mir. (Various)

Celtic striker target Sydney van Hooijdonk (son of Pierre) is ‘ready to say goodbye’ to Bologna in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

Torino President Urbano Cairo insists Milan target Alessandro Buongiorno ‘won’t leave’ in January. (Tuttosport)

REAL MADRID HATCH CUNNING HAALAND PLAN

Real Madrid have begun talks with Erling Haaland’s entourage with the objective of creating a link with a view to a future transfer, without paying his €200m Man City release clause. (Cadena Ser)

Barcelona are interested in a move for attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. The 31-year-old has been a free agent since his Nottingham Forest contract expired in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

LaLiga leaders Girona are looking to strengthen their squad with the arrival of Mallorca midfielder Sergio Darder. (Mundo Deportivo)

Girona are also chasing a move for Getafe midfielder Carles Alena, who is keen on the move. (Football Espana)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham coach Andre Villas-Boas has announced his candidacy to become president of FC Porto. (ESPN)