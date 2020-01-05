Tottenham, Arsenal given huge lift as £43m Ajax star is told he can leave

Arsenal and Tottenham’s hopes of signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech have been handed a huge boost, after the winger was reportedly told he can leave in January.

Ziyech starred in the Dutch giant’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, and has been in equally good form this campaign.

The 26-year-old was superb in Ajax’s thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November, and has averaged a goal every three games in all competitions this term.

His form has put him on the radar of several elite clubs, with Arsenal and Tottenham both leading the race for his signature.

And according to Calciomercato, the Morocco international has been given the green light to seek a move away from the Amsterdam club this month – but can only leave if his asking price is met.

Ajax have priced the winger at £43million – a £10m mark-up on what they paid FC Twente in 2016.

But Ziyech is contracted to Ajax until 2022, meaning there is no pressure for them to sell.

The report adds that the player is keen for a move on, however, after seeing his former teammates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt flourish at Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

Ziyech is not the only player being linked with both north London clubs, with Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar and Norwich right-back Max Aarons also being chased by Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta respectively.

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his attack following the loss of Harry Kane, with three players on his radar according to a report.

Kane is out for the foreseeable future after limping off in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton, with Spurs confirming on Friday that the England captain suffered a torn left hamstring.

While Tottenham are not short of attacking options – with the likes of Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura still available – they now lack a senior recognised striker.

Youngster Troy Parrott is one consideration to step in, although Mourinho has admitted that it would be “too soon” to think about giving the 17-year-old such a role.

Instead, ESPN claims that Spurs are interested in Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa, while Calciomercato and Kicker say that AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer – respectively – are on a shortlist. Read more…