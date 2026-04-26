North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are being tipped to go head-to-head for a South American sensation who has been turning heads with top European sides over recent months.

While both clubs still have so much to play for at either end of the Premier League table, alongside Arsenal’s run to the Champions League semi-finals, they do still have one eye on summer business.

For Tottenham, it’s a trickier situation, as they remain in the relegation zone with just four games to go, despite finally recording their first league win of 2026 at Wolves on Saturday.

Joao Palhinha’s second-half strike at Molineux would have seen Spurs jump above West Ham in the table, only for the Hammers to snatch a late home win over Everton.

Tottenham already have an agreement in place to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, although that is dependent on them staying up amid strong interest from Man Utd, Liverpool too.

And they are now being tipped to move for an impressive Colombian midfield talent, as per a German source, although Arsenal and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich could stand in their way.

Journalist Philipp Kessler has revealed that Spurs are indeed among the clubs considering a move for 17-year-old midfield starlet Samuel Martinez.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham, Arsenal facing Bayern threat in teenager chase

The teenager, who largely plays as a No.10, is viewed as ‘one of the most promising young talents in Colombian football’, having ‘won many admirers with his performances for Atletico Nacional’s youth sides’.

However, Kessler adds that Martinez, who has been likened by some to legendary Brazilian playmaker Kaka, is also on the radars of the Gunners and Bayern.

Kessler wrote on X: “FC Bayern is comparing the Colombia gem Samuel Martinez to Brazil legend Kaka. Alongside the Bavarians, Tottenham and Arsenal have also joined the race for the attacking talent around the U17 South American Championship final.”

Meanwhile, a report from GiveMeSport adds that Martinez is ‘keen on a move to Europe this summer’ and also suggests that he could be available for a ‘bargain’ fee’.

What that fee is remains unclear, but clubs are already starting to queue p for the lates South American talent.

Indeed, the GMS report adds that Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have all scouted the player in recent times.

From the Tottenham fan perspective, probably the last thing they will want to see is ‘not another younger talent’ being added to what is already one of the youngest squads in the Premier League.

However, it could end up being a moot point if the club drop down to the Championship, with Martinez more likely to head to Arsenal or Bayern in that scenario.