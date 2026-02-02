Tottenham ‘contact’ striker to sign him TODAY but Arsenal still favourites

Tottenham Hotspur have made a late play to convince James Wilson to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just hours after it emerged that Arsenal had opened talks for the Hearts striker to switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported at 9:59am on February 2 that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were in talks with Hearts over a loan deal for Wilson, who has scored eight goals and given three assists in 45 appearances for the Scottish club’s first team so far in his carer.

Romano wrote on X: “EXCL: Arsenal open discussions with Hearts FC on Scottish talent James Wilson, 18 year old striker already capped for the National Team.

“Initial loan deal being discussed club to club.”

We now understand that Thomas Frank’s Tottenham have joined the race for Wilson and are now actively trying to secure his signature.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Tottenham have made contact with Hearts as well as with Wilson’s representatives.

Sky Sports, too, have reported about Tottenham entering the race for Wilson, noting that the 18-year-old striker would be part of Spurs’ Under-21 squad should he make the switch.

However, we understand that Arsenal are still the favourites to sign Wilson, as things stand.

Wilson has made one start and five substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hearts so far this season.

The Scotland international striker is under contract at Hearts until the summer of 2027, with the club having the option to extend it by another year.

For Arsenal, too, it is unlikely that Wilson will be part of the Gunners’ first team straightaway.

It will be interesting to see which club Wilson chooses between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Arsenal and Tottenham transfer news

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a ‘deadline day bid’ for an English striker, who is out of contract at his current club at the end of the season.

Sources have told us whether Arsenal are truly interested in signing Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about signing a Brazilian striker who left Real Madrid on loan for Ligue 1 in the January transfer window.

And finally, Tottenham are said to have made a bid for a Barcelona defender.