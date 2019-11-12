Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle four Serie A sides in a bid to sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens in January.

According to a report on SempreMilan, the Naples club are currently in somewhat of a crisis, with the team having mutinied against a retreat after their disappointing 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last week.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke out against president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ decision to send the squad into ‘ritiro’ and il Mattino stated there will be consequences, including the potential for top stars like Mertens and Jose Callejon to be sold.

According to an update from the same outlet – as cited by Calciomercato.com – a number of teams are monitoring the situation surrounding the former, including both Milan clubs, Juventus and Roma.

However, the report adds that Premier League duo Spurs and Arsenal have actually already opened talks with the Belgian’s entourage over a January switch to north London.

Journalist Claudio Raimondi told SportMediaset (via MilanNews.it) earlier on Tuesday that Mertens is a target for AC Milan, but that they will not pay the €10m asking price as he will be available on a free next summer.

The 32-year-old Mertens remains in prime form for Napoli and has scored an impressive 88 goals and added 47 assists in 216 appearances for them in Serie A since joining from PSV in 2013.