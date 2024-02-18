Tottenham, Arsenal put firmly in their place by Premier League boss over chase for electric £53m winger

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has commented on the constant speculation surrounding outstanding wide man Pedro Neto, who has emerged as a major summer target for north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old attacker produced another superb performance at Spurs on Saturday as Wolves soaked up plenty of pressure from Ange Postecoglou’s men in the second half to come away with an excellent 2-1 victory.

Indeed, their winner was all about the Portugal forward whose blistering break and then cut back from a Tottenham corner found an unmarked Joao Gomes to sweep home his second goal of a memorable game for the Brazilian midfielder.

Neto now has two goals and nine assists in just 16 Premier League appearances this season, a goal contribution every 120 minutes.

It was suggested last week that Wolves would be prepared to cash in on Neto at the end of the campaign to ease any FFP concerns, with a figure in excess of £53million enough to land the talented attacker.

But O’Neil has now shut down any suggestion that Wolves are already bracing themselves for Neto’s exit, amid strong interest from Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Indeed, he insists his club will do everything they can to try and keep the former Braga man.

Speaking about Neto after the victory in the white half of north London, O’Neil said: “I think his strengths are incredibly strong. Obviously his athleticism and his pace are excellent, his quality on the ball – when he’s dribbling or when he’s trying to find a pass at the end of it – is excellent.

“I’m still working really hard on improving certain bits of him that I think he needs to improve, in my opinion.

“He knows that, we’ve spoken about it already, about how much he can do for the team, out of possession stuff and still some understanding with the ball.

“So he knows that we want to improve him. I think it would be really lazy of me to say, ‘Oh he’s fantastic, let’s just let him get on with it and we’ll see how well he does’.

“I still want to push him and get him as close to perfect as a wide player as we can.

“And I’ve been asked a few times this week about the summer already and I’m not interested in discussing Pedro Neto leaving the football club.

“He’s a fantastic player that we spent a lot of money on, that we work very hard on, and as far as I’m concerned we don’t want to lose our best players.

“So we have a long way to go yet this season and then hopefully he stays with us and we can keep pushing towards the top half of the table.”

Asked before the match about claims Wolves had already named their price for Neto, O’Neil said: “I saw some of the stuff out there and none of that came from me or the club.

“There will be rumours circulating around a lot of our players hopefully because of the work they’re doing. But the club’s stance will be decided in the summer on who we think we can lose – whether that’s anybody – and what the price needs to be.”

