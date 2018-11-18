Tottenham, Arsenal to scout Croatia star in Wembley clash

North London giants Tottenham and Arsenal will reportedly be among a quartet of Premier League clubs scouting Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic on Sunday.

Crystal Palace and Watford will also monitor the Gent star when he lines up for Croatia against England at Wembley in the crunch Nations League clash, according to the report in the Sun on Sunday.

There are also reports of clubs in Italy, Germany and France being keen on the 28-year-old, who could have been playing for Aston Villa if a move had gone through in 2016.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Villa had agreed a £4.9 million fee with Hajduk Split over the transfer of the stopper in January 2016, but the move collapsed due to work permit issues.

