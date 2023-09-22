Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham attacking target ready to tear up contract to secure Postecoglou link up; Barcelona facing €105m fee to land duo permanently

Jota could end up joining Tottenham in the January window

A Tottenham attacking target is ready to rip up his contract in order to secure a January switch to north London, while Barcelona will have to pay a whopping €105m if they want to turn two loan deals into permanent ones- all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM ON ALERT AS WINGER TARGETS MOVE

Al Ittihad summer signing Jota could look to terminate his contract amid links with a potential move to join up with Ange Postecoglou again at Tottenham.

The Portugal Under-21 forward is said to be plotting a way to escape the Saudi Pro League outfit just months after moving to the Middle East after quitting Celtic in a £25million transfer, according to reporter Rudy Galetti.

The move has quickly turned sour though, with the 24-year-old barely featuring under former Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and a rapid exit is being mooted.

Galetti adds that Al Ittihad will be leaving Jota out of their squad list until the winter transfer window, leaving the attacker in complete limbo.

Transfer windows across Europe have closed now and Jota seems stranded for now.

Jota forced to wait until January for exit

Becoming a free agent would not help either as he would have to wait until January to be registered with a new club.

As for Tottenham‘s proposed interest, Postecoglou remains on the hunt for quality additions to his squad and knows Jota very well from their time together at Celtic Park.

Spurs were initially linked with a loan move for the player earlier in the summer but their need for another attacker has increased after the season-ending injury suffered by Ivan Perisic.

The report from Galetti adds that Postecoglou is now monitoring the player’s situation with a view to potentially swooping in the new year.

Jota has scored 41 goals in 186 club career appearances and played the best football of his career under Postecoglou’s management.

BARCA FACING HEFTY FEES TO SIGN LOAN STARS

Barcelona have learned that they need to pay €80m and €25m to sign Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo respectively on a permanent basis next season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have reportedly ‘offered’ Real Madrid Reece James in a straight swap for midfielder Fede Valverde. (Nacional)

Securing a new contract for midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a pressing concern for Barcelona in order to ease financial pressure on the club. (Sport)

Scouts from Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea were in attendance to watch Antonio Nusa as Club Brugge drew 1-1 with Besiktas in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. (Various)

Barcelona are now set to confirm Xavi’s new deal valid until June 2025, with one more year added to his current deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are preparing to enter talks with 10-year-old winger Samuel Iling-Junior over a new contract. (Calciomercato)

WOLVES BACK IN FOR SUMMER TARGET

Wolves have been handed a prime opportunity to sign Salernitana star Boulaye Dia in January, having wanted the player over the summer. (Sky Italia)

Serbian striker Luka Jovic said he turned down other offers to join AC Milan on transfer deadline day. (ESPN)

Premier League and Serie A clubs are closely watching Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind. (Various)

Flamengo are in advanced talks to sign former Brazil coach Tite to replace Jorge Sampaoli. (TNT)

Ansu Fati has revealed that manager Roberto de Zerbi was key to his move to Brighton, despite the fact he’d been watching them for a while. (Sport)

US investment back Raine Group has found a Middle Eastern fund who are serious about buying Inter from the Zhang family. (Football Italia)

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has brushed off rumours that the club is considering replacing him. (ESPN)