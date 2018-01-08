Spurs back in for £30m Barca star; young striker also on radar

Tottenham are reportedly ready to launch a £30million bid for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes after missing out on Ross Barkley.

Barkley joined London rivals Chelsea in a £15million deal on Friday, dealing Mauricio Pochettino a blow to his hopes of landing the England star and long-time Spurs target.

Pochettino, however, has now switched targets and is ready to make another bid for Gomes, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The 24-year-old Portugal came close to joining Spurs on transfer deadline day in August and it would now appear that a potential move could be back on.

The former Valencia star is widely regarded as a central midfielder but, at times, has been used as a right-back by Barca – the sort of versatility that Pochettino loves at Spurs.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also said to be leading the chase for AA Gent attacker Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The 18-year-old, who is also reported to be a target for Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donestsk, is rated at £5.3million and has won three Under-21 caps for Georgia.