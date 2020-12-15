Darren Bent believes that Tottenham could land as much as £60million next summer by allowing Dele Alli to initially leave on loan in January.

The 24-year-old is seeing his value plummet as he continues to make the bench at best under Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports claims that Spurs are not keen on letting the player leave on loan, with PSG the frontrunners for his signature. Premier League rivals Everton have also been linked with a surprise swoop.

But former Tottenham foward Bent, speaking to Football Insider, insists doing that would boost Alli’s asking price.

Alli has started just four times in nine appearances across all competitions and made a rare Premier League outing on Sunday.

Bent insists that the best route for Spurs is loaning the former MK Dons star out and then reaping the rewards after. That is assuming that wherever he ends up he performs to a high level.

“It’s certainly one of them where I think he certainly needs to address what’s going on in January,” Bent told Football Insider.

“Yeah, I’d love to see Dele Alli stay and work for his place but at the same time, he is way too good of a footballer to be sitting on somebody’s bench for a Europa League tie. He should be in the first-team, let alone (on the bench).

January move key for Dele

“If he’s not doing the business, I understand why Mourinho is not putting him in there. But I think in January something needs to happen where he goes another way or something. They certainly need to sort out because it’s not good enough.

“With someone like him, you’re not getting the full value. I mean if they want to sell him, you’re not going to sell him for what you want to sell him for if he’s just sitting around on the bench.

“He needs to playing games so for me we can abs, if a loan deal’s all you can do, he might go to PSG, absolutely rip it up, play really, really well and PSG are like: ‘Well we need to sign him.’

“If he goes and has half a season like the Dele Alli we know, PSG might go: ‘We’ll give you £60million, £50million for him,’ and Spurs would snap your hand off. I think his value, while he’s sitting on the bench, is going down.”

READ MORE: Mourinho launches rant at Klopp over Liverpool complaining about injuries