Tottenham are reportedly looking into a raid on Manchester United for Scott McTominay with the star tipped to slot “seamlessly” into Ange Postecoglou’s side and with deals for two more players also nearing completion.

Spurs have made great strides under Postecoglou in the Aussie’s first year at the helm, finishing fifth in the Premier League and sealing a place in the Europa League this season to boot. With the very-much welcome return to European football placing new demands on the Tottenham squad, however, Postecoglou knows he will need a sprinkling of additional quality to ensure his side go deep in Europe and also stay on track for their main task of winning a trophy and securing a top-four finish.

To that end, Postecoglou has already added to his squad depth this summer with Timo Werner extending his loan for a second season, Archie Gray arriving from Leeds and Lucas Bergvall finalisng his switch from Djurgarden.

However, the popular head coach is far from done and TEAMtalk understands he very much hopes to sign a new prolific No 9 as an upgrade on Richarlison, while another all-action midfielder is also being sought.

For much of Postecoglou’s reign, the Aussie has chased Chelsea star Conor Gallagher; the bustling Duracell bunny like style of the England man seen as perfect for the Tottenham midfield.

But with a move for the 24-year-old always seen as difficult, given the rivalry that exists between the two sides, Postecoglou has been forced to look into other possible options.

Tottenham told move for Man Utd star would be ideal

And now it’s been suggested that his focus is about to switch to McTominay, with Manchester United seemingly open to offers for several first-team stars this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to transform the Red Devils back among the English elite.

United, for their part, have let it be known that a number of first-team stars could move on this summer, with midfield an area of close focus for Ratcliffe.

And while the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen look more likely to move on, they are also open to offers for McTominay, whom proved himself one of Erik ten Hag’s more trusted players last season.

Despite that, McTominay has never really earned the full trust of the United fanbase and interest in his services has arrived from Fulham this summer.

While the Cottagers have failed to agree a deal – and have since turned their focus towards Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, the window of opportunity has now presented itself to Tottenham, who are reportedly now planning an approach of their own.

And amid claims a deal worth around £35m to £40m could convince United to cash in, former Spurs full-back Alan Hutton has told Football Insider why he thinks McTominay would be an ideal addition to Postecoglou’s side.

“I think it would suit him because he’s high energy, and that’s when you get the best of him,” Hutton said.

“You see from Scotland games when he’s allowed to burst forward when he’s allowed to get forward, he can score goals and he can assist.

“He can close down, he wins the ball back high up the pitch and I think that’s what Ange likes.

“You see him doing it a lot for Scotland, he doesn’t do it as much for Manchester United because he’s being asked to play a different type of way.

“Fees, it’s going to be probably £30million or above, with the experience that he’s got, he’s still at a decent age he’s got a lot of football in him.

“He gives you something else.

“We talk about Conor Gallagher and how much he’s worth, and he’s a little bit younger to be fair, but Scott McTominay gives you the same kind of attributes as well.

“He would be a real good addition to an Ange team and he would fit in seamlessly.”

Spurs to finance McTominay signing with double sale

Tottenham had Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr marshalling the central midfield last season, with both Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg providing back-up.

However, with Hojbjerg having already moved on – the Dane has this week joined Marseille on a season’s loan with the French side having an obligation to make the move a permanent €20m (£17m) transfer next summer – he is soon set to be joined out the exit door by Skipp.

Indeed, with Postecoglou clearing the 23-year-old to leave, the player had initially been the subject of an approach from Leeds as part of the conversations around Gray’s move from Elland Road earlier this month.

But with Skipp making it clear he did not want to play in the Championship, he has bided his time to wait for other interest in his services to materialise.

Now it is understood that a move to Premier League new boys Leicester is on the cards, with the Foxes opening talks on a transfer that could be ultimately worth up to £15m.

The exits of both Hojbjerg and Skipp will likely ultimately net Tottenham a combined £32m – not too far short of the fee required to prise McTominay away from United.

Such a signing would give Postecoglou an injection of quality in central midfield, as well as an eye for a goal. The 52-times capped Scotland international has scored 29 times in 252 appearances for the Red Devils, a tally that includes an impressive 10 in 43 games last season.